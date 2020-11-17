Beyond Security simplifies network and application security testing.

BeSTORM is a black box fuzzer, a method of dynamic application security testing, that uncovers unknown security weaknesses during the product development stage, so fixes can be made before a product is launched. This chaos testing style requires no source code to run and offers more than 250 pre-built protocols and modules or the option for custom protocols.

BeSECURE is a vulnerability assessment and management solution. It enables your security team to accurately identify known vulnerabilities, using threat intelligence to prioritize them by risk. This allows the team to focus on the vulnerabilities that pose the highest risk to your infrastructure and cut through the false positives and low-priority weaknesses.